Student of the Week Shawnee High School

Name: Sadie Colvin
School: Shawnee High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Swimming, track, mock trial, musicals, National Honor Society, S.T.A.R.S., Fellowship of Christian Athletes, youth group
Claim to fame/honors: 2 CBC Sportsmanship Awards
Words you live by: never apologize for who you are
Toughest challenge: recovering from my ACL tear
Biggest influence: my sister Avery
School-day rituals: I always wake up before my alarm...even if I don’t want to
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my family and friends
When I’m bored I like to... play my ukulele, listen to music, watch Netflix
Favorite movie: She’s the Man
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls
Favorite musical artist: Jimmy Buffett
Favorite book: Paper Towns
Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: my English teacher
Place where you’d love to travel: Spain
Talent you’d like to have: singing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Dana Vollmer
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: the clothing industry
Favorite high school moment: performing Bye Bye Birdie
Favorite junk food: Golden Oreos
Best thing about high school: dressing up for the student sections and cheering for the Braves