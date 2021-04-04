Student of the Week Shawnee High School

Claim to fame/honors: 2 CBC Sportsmanship Awards

Words you live by: never apologize for who you are

Toughest challenge: recovering from my ACL tear

Biggest influence: my sister Avery

School-day rituals: I always wake up before my alarm...even if I don’t want to

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my family and friends

When I’m bored I like to... play my ukulele, listen to music, watch Netflix

Favorite movie: She’s the Man

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls

Favorite musical artist: Jimmy Buffett

Favorite book: Paper Towns

Favorite home-cooked meal: Meatloaf

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my English teacher

Place where you’d love to travel: Spain

Talent you’d like to have: singing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Dana Vollmer

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: the clothing industry

Favorite high school moment: performing Bye Bye Birdie

Favorite junk food: Golden Oreos

Best thing about high school: dressing up for the student sections and cheering for the Braves