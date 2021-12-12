Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Claim to fame/honors: being kind to others and protecting the environment

Words you live by: treat others how you want to be treated

Toughest challenge: learning to not be so hard on myself

Biggest influence: my Dad and Mom

School-day rituals: preparing myself for the day by driving to school and singing loudly

What’s on your bedroom walls: puzzles I have done and a Walking Dead poster

When I’m bored I like to... play video games, read, listen to music or go outside

Favorite movie: The Maze Runner

Person who would play you in a movie: Emily Kinney

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead

Favorite musical artist: CG5

Favorite book: Hunger Games

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

Favorite restaurant: Roosters

Whose mind would you like to read: my cat, Fluffy

Place where you’d love to travel: London, England

Talent you’d like to have: confidence

Favorite school subject: Spanish

Favorite athlete: Nick Chubb

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: to make people nicer and more considerate of others

Favorite high school moment: hanging out with my friends at the Homecoming Game

Favorite junk food: Bueno Bars

Best thing about high school: it has allowed me to make some wonderful friends