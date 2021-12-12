Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Name: Kendall Holmes
School: Northeastern High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Bowling, Choir, Select Choir, National Honor Society
Claim to fame/honors: being kind to others and protecting the environment
Words you live by: treat others how you want to be treated
Toughest challenge: learning to not be so hard on myself
Biggest influence: my Dad and Mom
School-day rituals: preparing myself for the day by driving to school and singing loudly
What’s on your bedroom walls: puzzles I have done and a Walking Dead poster
When I’m bored I like to... play video games, read, listen to music or go outside
Favorite movie: The Maze Runner
Person who would play you in a movie: Emily Kinney
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite musical artist: CG5
Favorite book: Hunger Games
Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta
Favorite restaurant: Roosters
Whose mind would you like to read: my cat, Fluffy
Place where you’d love to travel: London, England
Talent you’d like to have: confidence
Favorite school subject: Spanish
Favorite athlete: Nick Chubb
Favorite team: Ohio State
Something in the world I’d like to change: to make people nicer and more considerate of others
Favorite high school moment: hanging out with my friends at the Homecoming Game
Favorite junk food: Bueno Bars
Best thing about high school: it has allowed me to make some wonderful friends
