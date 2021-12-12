springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Northeastern High School

Kendall Holmes is the Student of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED
Kendall Holmes is the Student of the Week from Northeastern High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Kendall Holmes

School: Northeastern High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Bowling, Choir, Select Choir, National Honor Society

Claim to fame/honors: being kind to others and protecting the environment

Words you live by: treat others how you want to be treated

Toughest challenge: learning to not be so hard on myself

Biggest influence: my Dad and Mom

School-day rituals: preparing myself for the day by driving to school and singing loudly

What’s on your bedroom walls: puzzles I have done and a Walking Dead poster

When I’m bored I like to... play video games, read, listen to music or go outside

Favorite movie: The Maze Runner

Person who would play you in a movie: Emily Kinney

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead

Favorite musical artist: CG5

Favorite book: Hunger Games

Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta

Favorite restaurant: Roosters

Whose mind would you like to read: my cat, Fluffy

Place where you’d love to travel: London, England

Talent you’d like to have: confidence

Favorite school subject: Spanish

Favorite athlete: Nick Chubb

Favorite team: Ohio State

Something in the world I’d like to change: to make people nicer and more considerate of others

Favorite high school moment: hanging out with my friends at the Homecoming Game

Favorite junk food: Bueno Bars

Best thing about high school: it has allowed me to make some wonderful friends

