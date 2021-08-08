Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Words you live by: “Be kind.”

Toughest challenge: conflicting career paths

Biggest influence: my Dad

School-day rituals: a nap after school

What’s on your bedroom walls: Ohio Bobcat flag, American Flag

When I’m bored I like to… shop on Amazon

Favorite movie: A Dog’s Purpose

Person who would play you in a movie: Rudy Pankow

Favorite TV show: Netflix series Outer Banks

Favorite musical artist: The Weekend

Favorite book: Serafina and the Black Cloak

Favorite home-cooked meal: baked spaghetti

Favorite restaurant: Outback Steakhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: my dogs

Place where you’d love to travel: Bali (Indonesia)

Talent you’d like to have: painting

Favorite school subject: Food Science

Favorite athlete: Joey Votto

Favorite team: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: the way people treat each other

Favorite high school moment: having sport tournaments to raise money for awareness

Favorite junk food: sour gummy bears

Best thing about high school: making new friends and making memories