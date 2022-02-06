Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Jarod Savard
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: PACL
Claim to fame/honors: Servanthood
Words you live by: Work as hard as you can
Toughest challenge: Staying motivated
Biggest influence: Church
School-day rituals: I take the day class by class, then go home and relax for a bit. After that I complete the homework that is left.
What’s on your bedroom walls: Memories
When I’m bored I like to… read
Favorite movie: the first six Star Wars movies
Person who would play you in a movie: Christopher Robert Evans
Favorite TV show: Animated Star Wars or Anime
Favorite musical artist: Micah Tyler
Favorite book: All of them
Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Whose mind would you like to read: My best friend’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: Speaking ability
Favorite school subject: Spanish
Favorite athlete: Tom Brady
Favorite team: Bengals
Something in the world I’d like to change: Hatred towards one another
Favorite high school moment: Spending time in Spanish class
Favorite junk food: Barbeque potato chips
Best thing about high school: Friends and great teachers
