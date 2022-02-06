Hamburger icon
Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Jarod Savard is the Student of the Week from Emmanuel Christian Academy. CONTRIBUTED

News
Name: Jarod Savard

School: Emmanuel Christian Academy

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: PACL

Claim to fame/honors: Servanthood

Words you live by: Work as hard as you can

Toughest challenge: Staying motivated

Biggest influence: Church

School-day rituals: I take the day class by class, then go home and relax for a bit. After that I complete the homework that is left.

What’s on your bedroom walls: Memories

When I’m bored I like to… read

Favorite movie: the first six Star Wars movies

Person who would play you in a movie: Christopher Robert Evans

Favorite TV show: Animated Star Wars or Anime

Favorite musical artist: Micah Tyler

Favorite book: All of them

Favorite home-cooked meal: Tacos

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Whose mind would you like to read: My best friend’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: Speaking ability

Favorite school subject: Spanish

Favorite athlete: Tom Brady

Favorite team: Bengals

Something in the world I’d like to change: Hatred towards one another

Favorite high school moment: Spending time in Spanish class

Favorite junk food: Barbeque potato chips

Best thing about high school: Friends and great teachers

