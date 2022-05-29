Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Name: Calleigh Litteral
School: Emmanuel Christian Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 18
Extra-curricular: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Bowling, National Honor Society, and Student Government Vice President
Claim to fame/honors: Clark County Girls Bowling Champion, Scholastic Award, Distinguished Athlete Award, Spark Youth Group Make a Difference Award, and Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Bowling Captain.
Words you live by: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” - Philippians 4:6
Toughest challenge: passing physics
Biggest influence: my mom
School-day rituals: visiting my athletic director during 6th period and pestering him
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my friends and family and lights
When I’m bored I like to: either draw, color, or try to figure out the Wordle
Favorite movie: Moana
Person who would play you in a movie: Maia Mitchell
Favorite TV show: Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
Favorite musical artist: COIN
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Whose mind would you like to read: God’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii
Talent you’d like to have: dancing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Lisa Wagner
Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Something in the world I’d like to change: the number of families willing to open their hearts to foster children in their home
Favorite high school moment: Senior prank shenanigans
Favorite junk food: Hot Cheetos
Best thing about high school: growing relationships with teachers and staff over the years
