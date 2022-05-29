springfield-news-sun logo
Student of the Week Emmanuel Christian Academy

Calleigh Litteral is the Student of the Week from Emmanuel Christian Academy. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Calleigh Litteral

School: Emmanuel Christian Academy

Grade: 12th

Age: 18

Extra-curricular: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Bowling, National Honor Society, and Student Government Vice President

Claim to fame/honors: Clark County Girls Bowling Champion, Scholastic Award, Distinguished Athlete Award, Spark Youth Group Make a Difference Award, and Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Bowling Captain.

Words you live by: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” - Philippians 4:6

Toughest challenge: passing physics

Biggest influence: my mom

School-day rituals: visiting my athletic director during 6th period and pestering him

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures with my friends and family and lights

When I’m bored I like to: either draw, color, or try to figure out the Wordle

Favorite movie: Moana

Person who would play you in a movie: Maia Mitchell

Favorite TV show: Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Favorite musical artist: COIN

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Lasagna

Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Whose mind would you like to read: God’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Hawaii

Talent you’d like to have: dancing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Lisa Wagner

Favorite team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Something in the world I’d like to change: the number of families willing to open their hearts to foster children in their home

Favorite high school moment: Senior prank shenanigans

Favorite junk food: Hot Cheetos

Best thing about high school: growing relationships with teachers and staff over the years

