Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene

“He was super excited to see it up,” said Kassaundra.

She explained that her dad got to see the beautiful white nativity grace the restaurant for just one Christmas season. Tony passed away earlier this year and is sorely missed by the family, staff and patrons.

This year putting up the large three-piece Nativity set on the Saturday before Thanksgiving was full of memories for her. She and the staff took great joy in seeing Tony’s special Nativity scene by the front door. The three sacred figures bore the words “Faith” “Hope” and “Love.”

Then the next morning, Baby Jesus was gone.

“The staff called me and told me,” she said.

She was afraid the figure was gone forever, but she decided to try to figure out what had happened.

Kassaundra said she checked the security camera and could see a teenager had taken it. He had been with a group of teens. To her it looked like a “spur of the moment” action. She sent the video to the Fairborn police, and an officer suggested she turn to social media.

Meanwhile, the distraught staff quickly compared notes and checked the receipts from the night before. It didn’t take long for them to come up with a name to tell the Fairborn police. It took them less than 12 hours to solve the mystery.

According to Kassaundra, the father of one of the teens was already out of town for Thanksgiving but made “every effort to get it back. He received messages from people who saw it on Facebook. He was very kind and willing to do all that he could.”

She didn’t want to charge anyone for taking the Baby Jesus. She just wanted the figurine back.

A couple of days later, the Baby Jesus figurine was returned with sincere apologies. Taking it had indeed been a spur of the moment action with no malice, Kassaundra was told.

She was thankful to see that it hadn’t been damaged.

“I appreciate that he didn’t throw it out and that he was mature enough and cared enough to take accountability,” she said.

“I don’t want him to be afraid to come back into the restaurant,” said Kassaundra, who said she understands teenagers. She has already forgiven him.

Baby Jesus (“Love”) was quickly placed back in his rightful place between his Mother Mary (“Faith”) and Joseph (“Hope”).

Since His return patrons of the restaurant have been taking “selfies” and photos with the Nativity set and sharing in the joyfulness of the reunion.

Kassaundra would also like to thank the Fairborn police for taking the loss of the Nativity figure seriously even though they are busy this time of year.

The first Christmas after a loved one has passed away is a difficult one, but for Kassaundra and the staff at Giovanni’s, there is also some happiness that Baby Jesus is back in His proper place.

And there is great contentment that Tony’s special Christmas decoration continues to bring joy to the world.