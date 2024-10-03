State gives Clark County $500K for brownfield work, including possible jail site

The first step toward creating a new safety building and jail is environmental remediation of the site, Clark County Land Bank executive director Ethan Harris said.

Kara Van Zant, development project specialist for the Land Bank, said assessments of all of these sites will tell the county if they need to take remediation steps or if they can go straight to redevelopment.

“We always hope that there’s not contamination and we can just go in and do the demolition, but this lets us know if there’s further work that needs to be completed to make a safe and healthy environment for use to repurpose,” Harris said.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a brownfield is previously developed land that is either abandoned or underused and may be polluted or contaminated from industrial use.

The current jail, located at 120 N. Fountain Ave., was found earlier this year in noncompliance with 16 standards, with officials reporting they could not comply with many of them unless and until a new building is constructed. The new facility would not only be a jail, but also a public safety building to include mental health treatment, the sheriff’s office headquarters, office space and a space from which vehicles can be dispatched.

The Kenton and Burt streets property is 3.99 acres and has two vacant structures that were used for steel works and road manufacturing, according to state officials. These are in poor condition, with part of one being collapsed. The $281,461 in state funding will pay for an environmental assessment, monitoring well installation and an asbestos survey to take care of any potential soil and groundwater contamination.

A statement from the Ohio Department of Development and the governor’s office said redeveloping the site into a public safety center would create 16 new jobs and retain 60. The grant money is funded by ODOD through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program and Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

Other brownfield funding

* A $147,411 grant will pay to assess a 2-acre property on South Plum Street formerly used by multiple industrial entities, including The Miller Improved Gas Engine Co. and Oxy Metal Industries. The primary structure was demolished prior to 2007, but the foundation remains. The project will include environmental assessments to identify soil and groundwater contamination. This assessment will inform remediation strategies and prepare the site for future redevelopment.

* A $95,150 grant will pay for assessment of 827 Dibert Ave., a 0.7-acre site with a structure built in 1884 that was first used as a school then for storage and commercial uses, according to the state. The structure is partially collapsed and “is in severe disrepair,” and the project will include environmental assessments and an asbestos survey to guide remediation and demolition strategies.

* A $62,150 grant goes to a site on Sunset Ave., where a 77,000-square-foot commercial structure was demolished in 2006. The Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation along with the city of Springfield were seeking environmental assessments to evaluate soil and vapor contamination to provide data needed for future remediation and redevelopment.

Harris said there are numerous abandoned structures the county wants to work on, and while it’s difficult to put a price tag on that, he estimated it is in the multi-millions.

“We definitely would like to see additional funding and we appreciate the funding that has been provided,” Harris said.

This is all part of a statewide effort to remediate brownfields and demolish dilapidated structures to make room for “new economic opportunities,” according to the Department of Development. Almost $50 million will be allocated to different counties across the state.

“By investing in these sites, we’re giving these areas a fresh start,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “We developed these programs to turn areas of neglect into places of hope and opportunity for businesses and families alike.