Springfield’s public access channel up and running again

Springfield City Hall.

Springfield City Hall.

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago
Service had been unavailable to residents for nearly two years.

Springfield’s local public access cable channel has resumed broadcasting after a nearly two-year hiatus and is now available to Spectrum customers in the city.

Known as Channel 5, it broadcasts City Commission meetings, recordings of live video podcasts such as “Live from Springfield with Logan Cobbs,” “A Word with the City Manager,” and “At Your Service with Chris Moore,: as well as informational videos about city operations and services.

The channel is active after city officials lobbied telecommunications provider Spectrum for the service to be restored, according to a recent news release from Springfield.

“We’re pleased that our Channel 5 viewers at last have access to this service once again,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “Channel 5 airs some of our most important city business. We believe that our best citizen is our most informed citizen, so it’s been vital that we have this service returned to the public.”

The channel became inactive following an upgrade to the audio and visual capabilities at Springfield’s City Hall Forum located at Springfield City Hall, where events such as Springfield City Commission meetings are filmed and broadcast through the local access Channel 5.

The upgrade necessitated a service change with Spectrum, a changeover that did not take effect until early this year. However, the process was first initiated in late summer 2020.

The process had to go through Spectrum’s review and approval process, according to the news release from the city.

