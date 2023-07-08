Springfield’s Mercy Health receives national award for stroke treatment

The American Heart Association recognized Mercy Health - Springfield for its stroke treatment for the second consecutive year.

The Gold Plus Get with The Guidelines - Stroke Quality Achievement Award recognizes the hospital’s “commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment” following national guidelines and in turn saving lives and reducing disability, according to a press release.

“I am delighted we have received this recognition, as it is a testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work and commitment of our staff to ensure the highest standards of care for patients,” Molly Karch, hospital stroke coordinator, said in the release. “Over the past year, we’ve added new providers who have expanded our neurology program with their expertise. We’ve also added new, cutting-edge technology to give them the best tools available to help save lives. Our goal is to ensure Springfield and its surrounding communities have the best level of care available so we can ensure more people experience longer, healthier lives.”

Stroke, which happens when a blood vessel is either blocked by a clot or bursts, is the number five cause of death nationally, and the leading cause of disability. Time is of the essence during a stroke to prevent death and disability, and almost 795,000 people suffer a stroke each year.

According to the release, get with the Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program that promotes adherence to stroke guidelines to improve stroke care and minimize its long-term effects and prevent death. Program participants apply for award recognition by “demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.”

Mercy Health - Springfield also educates patients on rehabilitation and managing their health at home after a stroke, according to the release.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”