Springfield’s First Friday features pugs, murals, books and music

The alley between the Heritage Center and COHatch will have the Fat Straw boba tea mobile truck.

Downtown public art has beautified Springfield in recent years, and Friday will be the chance to catch the newest in progress, 6-8 p.m. at the east side of the WesBanco building at the corner of South Limestone and East Main streets, where muralist Gaia is beginning work on a portrait celebrating local Civil Rights icon Hattie Moseley.

Readers can find a word feast at the Friends of the Library Book Sale, 5-7 p.m. at the Clark County Public Library. Items will be 25 cents each and available by the bag for $2.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company will have live music at 8 p.m. from Oliver Penn, who will play his own tunes celebrating blues, country and retro-soul music, while Oktoberfest beer will be on draft. Springfield country music favorite Ryan Mundy will also play at 8 p.m. Friday at The Market Bar in COHatch; Mundy recently released a new video for his song “Truck Thang.”

Open houses will be at the Sibcy Cline realty office at 117 E. Main St. with live music and refreshments, and Edward Jones, 20 W. Main St., with snacks, cider and a customer pumpkin carving contest.

Firefly Boutique, 28 N. Fountain Ave., will have an Oktoberfest photo booth and props, German beer and a contest for a gift card, while Frame Haven, 126 E. Main St. will host a soft open for its new owners.

Also on display in National Road Commons Park will be the Project Scare-a-Crow installation featuring the theme of family game night.

