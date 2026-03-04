Springfield’s 8th annual ‘Girls Take Over the Market’ set for March 7

Girls Take Over the Market is more than just a party - it’s a safe space for women to celebrate their femininity and strength while supporting women-led charities. Table vendors include the Springfield Animal Hospital and Sunflower Yoga, joining a lineup of over twenty female-owned and operated businesses set up throughout the space. Nashville-based DJ Krisco will provide the tunes while special food and drinks from the Myers Market establishments, such as Chido’s Tacos and Dough Re Mi Pizza, round out the night. This is a can’t-miss evening in one of Springfield’s most historic buildings.

A portion of the food and drink sales are being donated to Project Woman, a Springfield-based nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault through shelter, advocacy and a 24-hour crisis line. Period Kits Ohio, a nonprofit dedicated to ending period poverty — giving those in need supplies so they don’t have to choose between food and hygiene — will also be on site collecting supply donations. These donations are distributed through a network of community partners — including several Clark County Public Library locations.

There are events happening all over Clark County to celebrate Women’s History Month, including:

The Clark County Public Library’s Houston Branch is running an International Women’s Month voting raffle throughout March. The Main Library hosts “Writing Herself into History: Chinese Women Writers” with Dr. Shelley Chan on March 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gaier Room. Online registration is required.

The Gammon Griot Speaker Series with Jim Embry and Jennifer Bailey will discuss Harriet Tubman’s “Joy and Justice Journey” at the Clark County Public Library - Main Branch on March 14 from 2-4 p.m. which highlights “the legacy of Harriet Tubman, the role of women in history, and the Civil War contributions of their family members,” according to an event description.

The Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center is also planning a collaboration with the Gammon House and Springfield Links Inc. for a Women’s History Month exhibit. Keep an eye on their social media for more details when they become available.