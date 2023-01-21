Springfield’s $2 million neighborhood street program being finalized

“In many cases, if someone’s road isn’t getting paved as quickly as it should, it’s likely due to the infrastructure underground, the part they do not see,” Moore said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

He explained the factors weighed by city officials.

“The number one factor is the gas company lines. We don’t want to fix a street and then have the gas company come in behind us to make their necessary upgrades,” he said.

The city also uses a pavement condition rating gathered by a third party.

“So we can look at all of these factors together — what the gas companies have done, these streets are bad, what does our underground infrastructure look like, what other development projects might be happening in the area and what other construction projects might be going on?” Moore said. “There is a method to the madness.”

Moore noted every “legacy” city like Springfield that has been around more than 100 years faces the challenge of multiple layers of aging infrastructure that require repair or replacement.

“To have a program like ours that is systematically paving every road sounds great,” he said, “but we want to make sure we’re not paving only to have to tear it up to repair the infrastructure underneath.”

Moore encourages people to use the city’s website or call the service center to let them know about concerns or problems with streets.

“When residents let us know about a problem, and it’s a minor repair, we can take care of things from a maintenance standpoint and also start assessing it to see how it might fit into the annual program,” Moore said. “And it gives us a touchpoint to the neighbors so we can let them know why their street may not be on the immediate repair list.”

He said residents usually understand when the system is explained.

“Sometimes we’ve had cases where someone talks to us, and we understand a problem was not on our radar and it should have been. Other times we are explaining to them that there is a 102-inch sewer line under your road, and we need to give it attention before we can pave the street,” Moore said.

Explore Free college program behind huge enrollment growth at Central State in peril

Street projects that were completed or are near completion from 2022 include: