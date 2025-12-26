Springfield YMCA to change ownership, no functional changes expected

City Manager Bryan Heck said the Springfield location becoming an official part of the larger YMCA network is important to sustain operations.

The Dayton YMCA has managed the Springfield location for a few years now, Springfield YMCA member representative Annette Palmer said.

Like before, Springfield YMCA members can use the other YMCA locations in the Greater Dayton YMCA family and vice versa, Palmer said.

“Even though some Ys are run independently or under umbrellas, we’re all still connected through Y national,” Palmer said.

New membership fees have now reduced to $25 per month, which Palmer said used to be anywhere from $25-100 depending on the type of membership purchased.

Last year, the Springfield Y completed a $343,000 renovation project, the first major update since it first opened in 1989. This included new flooring, updated equipment in both the strength and cardio rooms and new lighting added throughout both spaces. The building’s child watch area was remodeled, too, Palmer said.

Palmer said some more improvements are coming.

The Springfield Family YMCA offers a wide range of amenities and programs, including an indoor track, a fitness center with weight training and cardio equipment, a 25-yard swimming pool, pickleball, youth volleyball leagues, gymnastics and a youth basketball league soon to come.

It is using a new software with an app that gives members information on all classes and schedules, Palmer said.

The Springfield Y is run by Executive Director Heather Hogge and will continue under her leadership with the merger.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton has 13 other branches across a growing regional network.

Registration at a YMCA location can be done online or at one of the branches.