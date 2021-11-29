Springfield woman hospitalized after reported hit-and-run

Police are searching for more details after a 43-year-old Springfield woman was struck by a vehicle in Springfield last week.
Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of South Burnett Road at 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of a person hit by a vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Division.
An SPD incident report stated that the woman was walking south in the roadway when a vehicle was traveling south in the curb lane. After striking the woman, the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, according to the report.
Crews found a woman who was injured, who was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter. Miami Valley confirmed that the woman was still listed as a patient as of Monday morning.
Springfield Sgt. Michael Curtis, who leads the division’s traffic division, told the News-Sun that a suspect has not been identified. Police spoke to witnesses who were on the scene, but due to the poor lighting in the area, they were unable to identify the vehicle.
Those with information regarding the incident can contact SPD at 937-324-7685.