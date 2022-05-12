Springfield woman charged with child endangering following crash into house

Tyann Cobb, 31, was arraigned Thursday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court on charges of OVI, hit and run, failure to control, three counts of child endangering, as well as stop sign, seat belt and driver’s license violations.

Cobb’s SUV struck a home Wednesday morning on Mt. Joy Street near Lexington Avenue while the mother of three was on her way to drop off her children at nearby Horace Mann Elementary School, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.