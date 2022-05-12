BreakingNews
Springfield woman charged with child endangering following crash into house
Springfield woman charged with child endangering following crash into house

Contractors work on a Springfield home near Horace Mann Elementary School Wednesday afternoon after the house was significantly damaged earlier that morning when a car drove into the front of it. The owner of the home Cheryl Anon says she was asleep in the living room when a car crashed through. Anon did not suffer any injuries, but said that the driver had backed out of the house and drove away from the property. Police are investigating the incident and one person was taken into custody. Hasan Karim/Staff

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
44 minutes ago
Mother was on her way to drop kids at nearby school

A Springfield woman who drove her vehicle into a Mt. Joy Street home Wednesday and then left to take her children to school faces charges of child endangerment and OVI.

Tyann Cobb, 31, was arraigned Thursday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court on charges of OVI, hit and run, failure to control, three counts of child endangering, as well as stop sign, seat belt and driver’s license violations.

Cobb’s SUV struck a home Wednesday morning on Mt. Joy Street near Lexington Avenue while the mother of three was on her way to drop off her children at nearby Horace Mann Elementary School, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

Cobb is accused of leaving the crash scene before she dropped her children off at school and returned home, according to the report. Police took her into custody Wednesday. She was not listed as an inmate at the Clark County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Medics responded to the elementary school to check the three children for injuries, but none were reported, according to the report.

The owner of the home, Cheryl Anon, said she was asleep in the living room when a car crashed through the front of the house.

Anon did not suffer any injuries, but said that the driver had backed out of the house and drove away.

The incident remains under investigation.

