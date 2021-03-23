Springfield to reopen remaining floors at City Hall to public

“The safety of the public and our employees continues to be our primary concern,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

“Safety protocols will remain in place as the building reopens, and we are grateful for the public’s patience and cooperation during this unprecedented time,” he added.

Visitors will be required to wear masks while inside the building and will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

In addition to the utility billing and tax divisions, located on the first floor, City Hall is also the location of several other departments. That includes the Community Development Department. That also includes code enforcement and building regulations being handled on the second floor.

In addition to that, the city manager’s office, the Law Department as well as personnel are located on the third floor and the finance department is located on the fourth floor.