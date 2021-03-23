Springfield to reopen remaining floors at City Hall to public

The City of Springfield will be reopening all of its floors in City Hall to the public in the beginning of April.
The news comes after the first floor, home to the city’s utility billing and income tax divisions, reopened to the public this month after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now other floors in City Hall will be open to the public starting on April 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Friday.
Access to the building had been restricted since last year due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.
However, a decrease in pandemic related cases and hospitalizations in the region, as well as available vaccinations, prompted city officials to reopen the building with safety precautions in place, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.
“The safety of the public and our employees continues to be our primary concern,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.
“Safety protocols will remain in place as the building reopens, and we are grateful for the public’s patience and cooperation during this unprecedented time,” he added.
Visitors will be required to wear masks while inside the building and will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
In addition to the utility billing and tax divisions, located on the first floor, City Hall is also the location of several other departments. That includes the Community Development Department. That also includes code enforcement and building regulations being handled on the second floor.
In addition to that, the city manager’s office, the Law Department as well as personnel are located on the third floor and the finance department is located on the fourth floor.