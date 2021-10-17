Springfield to host Heritage Ohio statewide conference this week

The conference will have several guest speakers and discuss topics including historic tax credits. One issue Barrett is particularly interested in is a Historic Preservation Tax Credit bill an Ohio State Senator is working on.

Local historian and preservation advocate Kevin Rose, Westcott House executive director Marta Wojcik, Gammon House president Dale Henry and Greater Springfield Partnership vice-president, destination marketing + communications Chris Schutte will be guest speakers and help lead tours and activities.

Students from Central State University will also be involved, doing a presentation and a tour of the university is one of the scheduled stops.

Barrett said the pandemic has affected Ohio preservation and restoration efforts with labor shortages and supply disruptions, including the price of lumber and wood products. The conference may help those seeking answers to these dilemmas.

“Some projects are still coming together and others have stalled due to financing,” she said.

The conference is expected to draw about 125 people to Springfield. People can still register for the conference. Costs and sessions are listed on the Heritage Ohio website.

A free networking event tied to the conference will be open to the public, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. that will also feature karaoke.