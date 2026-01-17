Springfield to demolish former homeless shelter Executive Inn

A car drives past an Executive Inn on West Columbia Street on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

A former hotel that had been used as a homeless shelter will be demolished in an effort to better market the site for sale.

The city of Springfield purchased the 1.2 acre property at 325 W. Columbia St., the Executive Inn, for $2.2 million in January 2023 through American Rescue Plan Act funds to use as a temporary emergency homeless shelter, intending to redevelop it later once a more permanent solution was found.

The shelter abruptly shuttered as a homeless shelter in August 2024 after city commission declined to renew an operation contract with Dayton nonprofit Homefull. The resolution that the commission rejected would have approved up to $1.05 million to Homefull for one year, with the option to renew for three more one-year periods.

Opponents expressed concerns about the cost of services, though the funds would have come from a federal source.

A member of the Springfield Police Division helps a woman carry her family's belongings to their car as they move out of the Executive Inn Tuesday, August 6, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Since then, the site has sat empty. A Wawa gas station had been planned for the property but the developer withdrew from the project late last year.

Shelter operator Homefull contended with deteriorating conditions at the building and since it has been vacant, conditions have worsened “beyond repair,” Mayor Rob Rue said Tuesday.

“When it was purchased by the city, it was purchased to offer temporary shelter to those that are in need, families and children, and it did for a while,” Rue said. “And then beyond that, it was meant to be eventually used for economic development when another place was identified where we could have a even maybe larger facility, where we could have maybe a newer facility, safer facility.”

The hotel was expensive to upkeep and the city is working to find another place to serve as an emergency shelter, he said.

Rue shared this in response to David Rose of Guns Down, Bibles Up ministry offering to buy the hotel to use as a homeless shelter. Rose said his ministry had interest from other organizations and companies to provide materials for a shelter.

Rose said the program would last six months and require participants to obtain employment and meet other criteria within the first 30 days.

Commissioner Andy Rigsbee, a former firefighter, said he toured the site last week, finding significant structural damage.

“That facility is just not habitable; it honestly needs to be torn down,” Rigsbee said.

Commissioners approved an up to $98,900 proposal from Tony Smith Wrecking & Trucking to demolish the site. Requests for proposal are out for asbestos abatement and junk and trash cleanup, City Manager Bryan Heck said.

The site has been up for sale for some time, and the city thinks clearing it will “make it more marketable,” Heck said.

