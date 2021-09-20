Springfield to consider naming section of Clark Street to honor kind-hearted former resident

Rhodes was born in the small town of Sparta, Georgia, where he had to leave school at an early age to work in the cotton fields. He married and moved to Springfield in the 1940s in search of better opportunities, according to information shared to city officials by his family.

Rhodes eventually took a job at the city’s sanitation department and worked there for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1989. He purchased his first home in Springfield on Wittenberg Ave., and lived there for 30 years before buying another home on Clark Street.

Rhodes was known for his kindness and good heart. He was also active in his local church and became a deacon with Restored Life Ministries.

One of his sons, Samuel Rhodes Rashada, said some called his father “Poppa Rhodes” or “Deacon Rhodes” and that his father’s legacy is strong in the area as he was well known in the community.

Youlish Rhodes’ oldest living child, Gladys Rhodes, said her father was a dedicated father who loved his children and would do whatever it took to help them.

Others who spoke to commissioners during the meeting this week repeated that Rhodes was a good, caring and God-fearing man. Those advocating for the dual name said it would be the best way to honor his legacy.

If the dual name is approved, half the cost would come from those who filed the application while the other half would come from the city.

The request has not received any objections from city staff. The estimated costs for signage materials if the dual naming is approved is $1,000, said City Manager Bryan Heck.