Springfield to allocate $320K federal relief dollars to various arts, cultural and tourism organizations

In Springfield, that means money going towards current and new programming geared towards arts, history and music. As a result, the city allocated $320,000 to be distributed in grants that would be awarded to various organizations throughout the community.

All nine of the community organizations and non-profits that applied for those grants will be awarded funding. That decision was recently approved by Springfield commissioners.

Grant allocations range from $10,000 to $60,000, and the organizations receiving money include:

The Clark County Historical Society; $50,000

The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau; $40,000

The Friends of the Harman Rock Garden; $10,000

The Gammon House, Inc.; $10,000

The Ohio Performing Arts Institute; $20,000

The Springfield Foundation; $40,000

The Springfield Museum of Art; $60,000

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra; $50,000

The Westcott House Foundation; $40,000

There are no current plans of an additional grant cycle regarding those arts, cultural and tourism institutions. However, the city would consider additional funding opportunities to those types of organizations in the future, said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

Other grants may be available using ARP dollars that would focus on housing solutions as part of the city’s larger plans to tackle a lack of safe and affordable housing, Heck added.

The city manager in a presentation to Springfield commissioners last year outlined how ARP dollars would be allocated by the city. That means $18 million could go towards the construction of three new fire stations, $3 million could go to the plaza renovations, $11 million could go towards key infrastructure projects related to water and sewer utilities and $12 million could go to addressing the city’s homeless crisis as well as creating more affordable housing.

“We want to be strategic in how we use this money and focus on projects that have a long term investment that we can look back to in the future and see the impact,” Heck previously stated.

The city has until 2024 to allocate those ARP funds and has to spend those dollars by the end of 2026.