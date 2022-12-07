Springfield Symphony to present ‘Home Alone’ in concert

“This is what I call a true 3-D experience,” he said. “It’s live, making it an extreme challenge taking beloved movies with the pressure to recreate the experience is immense. Accuracy and precision are vital, but I love the challenge and audiences love these movies, the laughter and excitement.”

While some of the fantasy films like “Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Harry Potter” are epics with easily identifiable music, “Home Alone” is a comedy. Spigelman appreciates what Williams does on a different scale, confirming him as one of the greatest film composers ever.

“There’s a lot of strength in the more intimate scoring, and there are whimsical moments with the robbers, but also has a lot of color and suspense. (Williams) is so versatile and completely controls and understands all of that,” he said.

An added feature is the Springfield Symphony Chorale performing. The film will also carry subtitles if the score is too loud.

While most people tend to leave once a movie’s closing credits begin, Spigelman hints the audience should stay for the end credits as it will allow the SSO to shine. As this will be his first trip to Springfield, Ohio, he’s ironically conducted for the symphony in Springfield, Mo., and looks forward to meeting the people and enjoying the holiday atmosphere here.

“I’m thrilled Peter asked me to do this, and I hope people will have fun with the movie as it’s a chance to come and get involved and enjoy a unique experience,” Spigelman said.

HOW TO GO

What: “Home Alone in Concert”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Admission: $50-80

More info: springfieldsym.org/home-alone-in-concert/