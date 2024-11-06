Springfield Symphony concert to celebrate women composers

Shelest, who ardently supports her homeland, also brings attention to the rich cultural heritage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, according to Wilson. She’ll perform Clara Wieck Schumann’s “Piano Concerto” and Cecile Chaminade’s “Konzertstück.”

Schumann, renowned for her distinctive voice, had her creative output largely overshadowed by her husband, Robert, and her concerto remains the sole surviving piece of her compositions.

“However, this work showcases her innovative spirit and her unique musical perspective, blending Romantic expressiveness with technical prowess,” said Wilson.

French composer Chaminade displayed prodigious talent from childhood, and her music is celebrated for its elegance and charm and is a testament to her enduring legacy in the world of classical music, Wilson said.

Alice Mary Smith was an English composer who left behind a vast repertoire that has only been rediscovered in the past two decades. Despite the shadow cast by a male-dominated society, her works are now being appreciated for their emotional depth and intricate structures, Wilson said.

Margaret Brouwer is a contemporary composer receiving critical acclaim worldwide.

“Her compositions are noted for their originality, emotional intensity and the way they challenge and inspire performers and audiences alike,” he said.

Wilson hopes attendees will recognize why he chose this theme and leave with more appreciation for these artists and other female composers.

“This program not only highlights the achievements of these remarkable women, but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing journey towards equality and recognition in the world of music. Each of these composers, past and present, has left an indelible mark on the symphonic repertoire, enriching it with their unique voices and perspectives,” he said.

Tickets cost $47-60, not including handling or convenience fees. Special student tickets are also available.

For more information on tickets or the show, go to www.springfieldsym.org.