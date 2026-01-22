Springfield Symphony adds ‘Timeless Whimsey’ to next concert

Dwight Parry, principal oboe player with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, will be the guest performer on Jean Francaix’s “The Flower Clock,” a sentimental favorite of Wilson’s, and there are other connections to his own musical journey.

“This is a nostalgic program for me. I took a degree in oboe from (University of Cincinnati College) Conservatory of Music, where Dwight Parry is now the professor of oboe,” Wilson said. “I played/conducted ‘The Flower Clock’ on my senior recital. I also studied with Thomas Schippers, who was a champion of the orchestral music of Muzio Clementi, “the Italian Beethoven,” so this program does have fond memories.

The show will open with Boieldieu’s “La Dame Blanche Overture,” described in the program notes as a sparkling and dramatic introduction filled with lyrical melodies and theatrical flair. “The Flower Clock” will follow, and the night will culminate with Clementi’s “Symphony No. 4,” a blend of Classical grace and Romantic spirit, showcasing Clementi’s gift for stirring melodies and grand orchestration.

“Clementi came from the common practice era of the classical period in music, that is, his music is predictable in many ways, but he does have a different, more chromatic sound than Mozart, Haydn or even Beethoven. We remember him for his piano music but I think his orchestral work is even more compelling,” said Wilson.

Tickets cost $52-81. Another way to attend is through a special promotion with Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark and Logan Counties in which on the night of the show, those interested in attending can bring a shelf-stable food donation or a cash contribution at the box office and in exchange will receive a ticket for the performance.

Food items can include peanut butter in plastic containers; canned tuna or chicken; canned beans; pasta or rice; dry cereal or oatmeal; canned vegetables or fruit. Each item and financial donation will be donated to Second Harvest for those in need.

The Clark State Performing Arts Center is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave. For tickets or more information, go to www.springfieldsym.org/.