Springfield superintendent named finalist for Kettering school job

In addition to the finalists’ current job roles, Lofton has previously worked with the Cincinnati and Lakota school districts, as well as Wayzata schools in Minnesota.

Hill has worked in numerous districts — Firelands and Olmsted Falls in northeast Ohio, as well as Columbus, Dublin and Grove City schools in central Ohio. Stewart-McCarty has worked in Wilmington and Mason schools since 1997. All three earned their bachelor’s degrees between 1993 and 2000.

The three candidates who made Kettering’s first cut but were not among the eventual finalists were Beavercreek assistant superintendent Bobbie Fiori, Mad River superintendent Chad Wyen and Versailles superintendent Aaron Moran.

Before the interview process, Kettering schools and K12 Business Consulting held a series of community and staff forums to gather input on what people were looking for in a superintendent.