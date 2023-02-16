WORTH THE DRIVE: National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s Sensory Saturday

Sensory Saturdays are designed with guests who have had strokes or have post-traumatic stress, autism or other sensory sensitivities.

While exploring the museum during February’s Sensory Saturday, visitors can experience the Identity: Exploring Veteran Narratives Through Art + Music exhibit. It features the work and stories of veterans with post traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries who have used art and music throughout their healing process, according to the NVMM website.

Sensory Saturdays at the NVMM is in line with the museum’s KultureCity certification, which signifies its accessibility for people with invisible disabilities and its inclusion of sensory opportunities tailored to make the museum a better experience for all visitors.

In partnership with KultureCity, the museum’s guest services desk provides sensory bags to visitors upon request year-round. The kits include a feelings card, multiple fidget toys and noise-canceling headphones. Signage around the museum alerts guests to areas and exhibits that are louder than others.

HOW TO GO

What: Sensory Saturdays at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Where: 300 W Broad St., Columbus

When: Feb. 18, April 25, Aug. 5 and Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (65+), $13 for college students, $11 for youth (5-17) and free for children (under 5) and active-duty military members, veterans and Gold Star families.

Info and tickets: https://nationalvmm.org/visit/tickets/