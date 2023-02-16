DeWine seeks CDC, federal help with on-ground assistance in East Palestine

Gov. Mike DeWine requested federal help, including from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with on-the-ground assistance in East Palestine following a train crash that involved toxic chemicals earlier this month.
In addition to the CDC, the governor asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health and Emergency Response Team for aid.
DeWine has been in daily contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to discuss federal support, but FEMA says Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time, according to a statement from the governor.
“Go. DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided,” the statement read.
On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine in northeast Ohio. A controlled release of vinyl chloride took place last week due to concerns about a potential explosion. The cars were then set on fire.
Thursday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an administrator would arrive in East Palestine to assess the ongoing response and meet with local, state and federal officials.
“Test results from the village’s municipal well sampling showed no water quality concerns,” read the update from the EPA.
The Ohio EPA recommended anyone who gets drinking water from private water well beds to schedule an appointment for water well testing.
During a press conference earlier this week, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said the derailment and release of toxic chemicals led to the deaths of 3,500 fish of 12 difference species in the first few days. None of those species are threatened and endangered. There was no evidence of the derailment resulting nonaquatic wildlife deaths.
Reports from staff writers Jen Balduf and London Bishop contributed to this report.
