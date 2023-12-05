Springfield schools received $10K for family literacy program

“Wraparound programs like Project Springboard require tremendous resources on the backend, but you cannot put a price on the end results,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Without the support from grants such as this, the district would not be able to provide these much-needed literacy services to families in our community.”

The program offers free daytime classes throughout the year at The Clark Early Learning Center and support services such as transportation, meals, childcare, home visit and parent support groups.

Project Springboard is also supported by The Wilson Sheehan Foundation, the Crabill Family Foundation and the Dollar General Foundation.