Springfield schools received $10K for family literacy program

By
21 minutes ago
The Springfield City School District has received a $10,000 grant to support a family literacy program.

The grant, from The Springfield Foundation, will support the district’s Project Springboard, a comprehensive family literacy program that includes adult education, early childhood education activities, parenting education, employability and parent/child interaction.

“Wraparound programs like Project Springboard require tremendous resources on the backend, but you cannot put a price on the end results,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Without the support from grants such as this, the district would not be able to provide these much-needed literacy services to families in our community.”

The program offers free daytime classes throughout the year at The Clark Early Learning Center and support services such as transportation, meals, childcare, home visit and parent support groups.

Project Springboard is also supported by The Wilson Sheehan Foundation, the Crabill Family Foundation and the Dollar General Foundation.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

