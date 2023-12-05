Springfield schools, ESC to host paraprofessional job event

The event, which is open to the public, is to share information about the importance of paraprofessionals in classrooms, educational pathways to become a paraprofessional, the availability of a free training program, local paraprofessional job opportunities, pay and benefits.

Pam Shay, director of federal programs, said paraprofessional are “historically one of the most difficult positions to fill” in a school district, partly because “the community lacks knowledge that these career opportunities exist.”

“The event, which is the first of its kind in recent years, is a chance for people to learn more about the paraprofessional position, see if it would be a good fit for them and potentially assist local districts in filling some of these positions that are critical for the success of our students,” Shay said.

If those interested in attending the job event have any questions, email the Human Resources Department at hr@scsdoh.org.