Springfield High School student’s film to be featured at governor’s exhibit

Guest’s film, “Premiere the Problem Promo,” was created as an introduction to a film festival that was held at The State Theater in Springfield.

At the film festival, students from Clark County worked in teams to create short films about societal issues that teenagers may face such as addiction, mental health and body image.

The film can be viewed at www.icloud.com/photos/#082Dgl_8iXtLuDQvhFrvutXng.

The 54th Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition will open for viewing on Sunday, April 21, at the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

This juried exhibit includes creative expressions in the visual arts created by students from high schools in Ohio. It’s a cooperative effort between the Governor of Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education, the Ohio Arts Council, as well as many colleges, universities and business sponsors.