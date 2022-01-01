Springfield school board president leaving after nearly a decade

Board president Anita Miller-Biles is leaving her role after nearly 10 years of serving the district, according to a release from the school.

“Anita is one of the most dedicated leaders I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Superintendent Bob Hill said. “It has been clear since the beginning of her tenure with the district that she is committed to providing quality education and experiences to our students and families. The Springfield City School District is a better place and community partner because of her leadership. She will leave big shoes to fill following her departure.”