Springfield school board president leaving after nearly a decade

Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill giving board president Anita Miller-Biles a gift to commemorate her time on the board at her final meeting in December. Contributed
Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill giving board president Anita Miller-Biles a gift to commemorate her time on the board at her final meeting in December. Contributed

By Brooke Spurlock
39 minutes ago

The Board of Education president for the Springfield City School District is leaving after a decade.

Board president Anita Miller-Biles is leaving her role after nearly 10 years of serving the district, according to a release from the school.

“Anita is one of the most dedicated leaders I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” Superintendent Bob Hill said. “It has been clear since the beginning of her tenure with the district that she is committed to providing quality education and experiences to our students and families. The Springfield City School District is a better place and community partner because of her leadership. She will leave big shoes to fill following her departure.”

Miller-Biles was given an award at her last school board meeting on Dec. 9 to commemorate her time on the board. Her name will also be placed on the first brick that will be used in an upcoming “buy-a-brick” athletic fundraising campaign.

Miller-Biles, who works as the Director of Health & Nutrition at the Miami Valley Child Development Center, Inc., started serving the Springfield school board in 2011.

“She has overseen countless changes in the district, as well as the transition to a new superintendent in 2015 – all while conducting herself with fairness and grace,” the release said.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

