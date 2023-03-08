Springfield Salvation Army to host annual dodgeball fundraiser

“The Salvation Army first came to Springfield in 1885, and while our mission hasn’t changed, our approach has. We are sensitive to the needs and the dynamic here in Clark County, and we serve accordingly,” he said. “So hosting a dodgeball tournament helps, if even slightly, to share our mission and programming with a younger crowd.”

This is the organization’s 13th year hosting this tournament. All proceeds raised will benefit the Salvation Army’s Summer Day Camp, which is a camp for children with special needs.

Ray said the tournament has a couple of objectives.

“The fundraising component only accounts for 50% of the purpose. The other 50% is to bring a younger demographic into our building and give them a better glimpse as to who we are and what we do here Clark County,” he said.

The sponsors for this year’s event are Drive 1 Car & Truck, Winans Chocolates & Coffees, Hauck Bros., Inc. Heating & Cooling, and The Stuckey Firm.

Participants must play in teams with a minimum of six players and a maximum of 10 players. The cost is $30 a player, and players must be age 15 and older.

The deadline to register is today, but that may be extended until Thursday. To register a team, visit https://forms.office.com/r/cVe9bCJQhr. Entry fees are not due until the night of the tournament.