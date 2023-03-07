Springfield students get free haircuts as attendance incentive

“It’s just to give back to the community, help the kids who might not get haircuts, because I know how it makes me feel when I get a haircut. It makes me feel a lot better, and I want them to get a chance to feel that when they get theirs,” said barber Joe Rucker.

The haircuts are used as an incentive for good behavior and attendance and to provide students with fresh haircuts.

Explore Clark State scholars program to induct 75 new members

Rucker said it’s been hard to get students back to school since the pandemic, so they felt this would be an “extra tool” they can use to re-engage the students.

The barbers will have this event the first Monday of each month for the rest of the school year.

“They are aware of what is going on in the community, they understand what our families are up against, and they want to do what they can to help out,” Rucker said.

The haircuts were initially given to both boys and girls when this event started because they had a unisex salon, but now it’s just a male salon, so they’re in the process of finding an incentive for the girls in the district.