Springfield principal to speak Monday to Golden Era Wildcats

Springfield High School Principal Lisa Cunningham will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting. Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served for lunch at noon. The church is at 1801 St. Paris Pike and a sign will be posted near the entry door.

Roger Huff, Golden Era Wildcats Steering Board member, (937) 399-0820, can be contacted by local graduates who would like to attend but cannot drive or who need transportation assistance to this meeting.

