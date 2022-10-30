Springfield preschool students to celebrate national literacy day

Students in Springfield this week will celebrate a day that encourages the love of literacy and its programs.
Clark Preschool students will celebrate National Family Literacy Day at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with the help of Clark State College and the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison counties.
The day not only highlights the power and joy of reading, but it can also improve creativity, widen perspectives on life, and it aims to bring families closer together.
Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin will read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle, and students will be able to participate in the story with props, complete an activity related to the book, and enjoy a snack.
“Family literacy is the hallmark of a thriving community, and it is Clark State’s mission to support any learning or activity that results in increased educational opportunity and stronger families,” Blondin said.
The college’s early childhood and teacher education program will provide the reading activity to children, and the United Way provide each student with a copy of the book to take home and read with their families.
“(The) students learn about the importance of early literacy which includes reading, writing and speaking. Our students are encouraged to share that knowledge throughout the community with the belief that each one can teach one,” said Bridget Ingram, professor for the early childhood education and teaching program.
Kerry Pedraza, executive director of the United Way, will also read to a Miami Valley Child Development Center Head Start classroom. She said reading together has many benefits, including creating special bonds, encourages imagination and builds stronger brains.
Families across the country come together on Nov. 1 to celebrate the annual day, which was first observed in 1994. The day serves as a way to appreciate the empowerment effort of literacy programs, and allows families to encourage the love for literacy in their homes.
