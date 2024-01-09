What’s happening this week: Community coffee, documentary viewing and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Refereeing your Safety Program” presented by Jon McKanna, executive director, Madison County Safety Council and Chamber of Commerce.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest online at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Barks and Books will be held today at 3:30 p.m. at the main library.

Steam Club will be held today at the main library for children in third grade and up.

Fiber Arts Group will meet on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the main library.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education class from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

Music Show

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host Billy Hill today from 8 to 11 p.m.

Greenon Community Coffee

Greenon Local Schools will host a Community Coffee event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the high school cafeteria.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke and Treasurer Garth Whitaker will provide refreshments, hear about district successes, learn about current challenges, an opportunity to make your voice heard and open forum to ask questions.

Explore Springfield firefighters honored for actions to save child in explosion

Screenagers Documentary

Clark County Partners in Prevention will host a free public viewing of “Screenagers Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs, and Alcohol” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and vendors from related organizations will be set up with information.

The documentary, the third feature in the Screenagers trilogy, takes a deeper drive into how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence and its effects on substance use. The film debunks myths and depicts strategies parents and schools can use to encourage healthy decision-making and support teen mental health.

Director Amiee Shadwick from RecoveryOhio will be presenting opening remarks. This event is for teens, parents, teachers, community leaders, and anyone working with youth.

Health Testing

The Champaign Health District will host a free HIV and syphilis testing from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at 1796 U.S. 68.

Appointments are not required.