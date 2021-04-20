Springfield police prepare for possible protests following Chauvin verdict

“The Dayton Police Department wants to ensure the safety of anyone who wants to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully gather or protest,” the department said in a statement. “The department regularly monitors current events happening around our state and across the country as well as any locally planned gatherings, events, or protests and adjusts staffing as appropriate.”

“In order to properly plan for the safety of our residents and visitors, it would be helpful for event organizers to notify the department of any planned gatherings, events, or protests within the city of Dayton in advance by contacting the Dayton Police Department’s Special Event Coordinator at 333-1105 or by sending an e-mail to DPD_SpecialEventCoordinator@daytonohio.gov.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also said they are preparing for protests.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office supports the right to demonstrate peacefully, however, in the case that any protesting shifts to civil unrest following the verdict of the trial, the Sheriff’s Office has contingency plans in place to protect life, property, and maintain civil order,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.