Springfield police officer facing 2nd DUI charge in 3 years

Springfield officer Joseph Robinson is on administrative leave after being charged with an OVI following a traffic stop last week. Here, Robinson (left) with his attorney Paul Kavanaugh (right) when he was charged with an OVI in 2019. STAFF

Springfield officer Joseph Robinson is on administrative leave after being charged with an OVI following a traffic stop last week. Here, Robinson (left) with his attorney Paul Kavanaugh (right) when he was charged with an OVI in 2019. STAFF

News
By
13 minutes ago

A Springfield police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated for the second time in three years on Saturday.

Joseph Robinson, 40, of Springfield, was previously charged in 2019.

In the latest arrest, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled Robinson over around 1:45 a.m. in the area of McCreight Avenue and East Limestone Street, according to court records.

ExplorePrevious: Springfield officer will not lose driver’s license in OVI-related case

He was in his personal vehicle and there were two passengers, records show. He was arrested without incident and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI) and driving left of center.

“Officer Robinson is currently on administrative leave and the agency will be conducting an internal investigation regarding this matter,” said Springfield Division Police Chief Lee Graf.

After Robinson was pulled over, troopers noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he had a strong odor of alcohol, according to the records. The trooper asked Robinson if he was willing to perform field sobriety test, but he refused.

ExplorePrevious: Springfield police officer charged with OVI previously suspended

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court.

In 2019, Robinson was also charged with an OVI after a deputy observed him failing to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of North Street and Fountain Avenue. He pleaded guilty to having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which is a lesser charge than an OVI.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

