Springfield police officer facing 2nd DUI charge in 3 years

After Robinson was pulled over, troopers noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he had a strong odor of alcohol, according to the records. The trooper asked Robinson if he was willing to perform field sobriety test, but he refused.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court.

In 2019, Robinson was also charged with an OVI after a deputy observed him failing to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of North Street and Fountain Avenue. He pleaded guilty to having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which is a lesser charge than an OVI.