Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect

Springfield police are looking for a suspect from a hit-and-run crash on Kenton Street this month.
The reported crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. Jan. 6 at 1502 Kenton St., according to a City of Springfield Facebook post.
Video captured footage of the suspect vehicle — a “newer looking” white SUV — running the stop sign on Gable Street at Kenton Street while the victim vehicle traveled westbound on Kenton Street, according to the social media post.
The impact spun the victim’s car until it faced north.
The suspect’s vehicle should have right front damage, the city said.
The City of Springfield shared a pre-crash still photo of the suspect vehicle and a video provided by the victim from their dash camera on its Facebook page.
People who have information about the vehicle or the driver can call 937-324-7717 or 937-324-7719, the city said.
