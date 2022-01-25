Hamburger icon
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
32 minutes ago

Springfield police are looking for a suspect from a hit-and-run crash on Kenton Street this month.

The reported crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. Jan. 6 at 1502 Kenton St., according to a City of Springfield Facebook post.

Video captured footage of the suspect vehicle — a “newer looking” white SUV — running the stop sign on Gable Street at Kenton Street while the victim vehicle traveled westbound on Kenton Street, according to the social media post.

The City of Springfield shared an image of a vehicle that police suspect is involved in a hit-skip crash earlier this month. Photo provided by City of Springfield.

The impact spun the victim’s car until it faced north.

The suspect’s vehicle should have right front damage, the city said.

The City of Springfield shared a pre-crash still photo of the suspect vehicle and a video provided by the victim from their dash camera on its Facebook page.

ExploreWATCH: Kenton Street hit-skip

People who have information about the vehicle or the driver can call 937-324-7717 or 937-324-7719, the city said.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

