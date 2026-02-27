Springfield police identify man killed in claimed self-defense

“Preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an isolated incident, and investigators believe there are no additional threats to the public at this time,” police said in the news release.

A man who called 911 told a dispatcher that while at his ex’s house, her ex came over and banged on the doors before entering and asking where his gun was. He allegedly threatened the caller then assaulted him and the homeowner and pulled out a gun, at which point the caller pulled out his own gun. The ex-boyfriend fired a shot, which missed, at which point the caller said he fired his own gun and shot the victim.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information, including video footage, should call the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.