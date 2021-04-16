X

Springfield police, fire investigate suspected arson after vehicle burns

By Brooke Spurlock

Springfield Police and Fire Divisions are investigating a vehicle fire as an arson.

Officers were dispatched around 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of East Cassily Street in reference to a car fire that was “suspected arson,” according to a Springfield police report.

When police arrived, they found a “Buick with no visible plates still smoking from a recently extinguished fire” as the fire division was able to put the fire out before police arrived.

“Fire crews advised it appeared something was poured on the hood of the vehicle to start the fire. The fire spread quickly and destroyed the interior of the car,” the report stated.

Police then spoke with the reporting party who said the car belongs to a friend. The woman tried to contact the owner of the car but was unsuccessful, the report stated. She told police the car had been parked out front for three to four days without it being driven and that she was not aware of any mechanical issues.

No suspect or witness information was available.

Springfield Police and Fire Divisions continue their investigation into this arson incident.

