Springfield police chief chosen as 2024 Empowering Women awardee

The annual ceremony will be held June 8.

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

The City Federation of Women’s Clubs of Springfield has chosen Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott as recipient of this year’s Empowering Women — One By One Award.

Elliott will receive a cobalt blue glass award and framed certificate from the City Federation at a luncheon to be held at noon on Saturday, June 8, at the Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St.

ExploreMemorial Day weekend events planned in Clark, Champaign counties

“Her exceptional professional accomplishments and unwavering commitment to community service make her a deserving recipient of the 2024 Empowering Women – One By One Award,” said Nadine Steele, City Federation vice president and Empowering Women chairman.

Elliott, who is the daughter of Richard A. and Pamela Corle Bennett. was nominated by member Pam Young, who was her principal at Snowhill Elementary School.

Following a nationwide search including internal submissions, Elliott was appointed as the first woman police chief in the division’s history. She is a graduate of the State University of New York in Buffalo and studied at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs Safety Leadership Academy.

ExploreMercy Health to celebrate Project SEARCH graduates

“Allison had a college internship with the Springfield Police Division, earning a great deal of respect from her peers. She quickly moved through the SPD ranks in 16 years and is highly motivated to lead her officers and staff. Allison is focused on modernizing the Springfield Police Division, working with young officers, and encouraging young women to apply for a position with the SPD,” the City Federation said.

The public is welcome to attend the luncheon meeting. To make a reservation, contact Ellen Smith at 937-408-0544 by June 3.

In Other News
1
EPA update locals on Tremont City Barrel Fill cleanup, reaches chemical...
2
Second ‘Heart Strong’ health event to be held next week
3
What’s happening this weekend: Farmers markets, museums and more
4
Springfield to resume tobacco sales enforcement after court ruling
5
The International Space Station will be visible multiple times this...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top