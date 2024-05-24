Springfield police chief chosen as 2024 Empowering Women awardee

“Her exceptional professional accomplishments and unwavering commitment to community service make her a deserving recipient of the 2024 Empowering Women – One By One Award,” said Nadine Steele, City Federation vice president and Empowering Women chairman.

Elliott, who is the daughter of Richard A. and Pamela Corle Bennett. was nominated by member Pam Young, who was her principal at Snowhill Elementary School.

Following a nationwide search including internal submissions, Elliott was appointed as the first woman police chief in the division’s history. She is a graduate of the State University of New York in Buffalo and studied at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs Safety Leadership Academy.

“Allison had a college internship with the Springfield Police Division, earning a great deal of respect from her peers. She quickly moved through the SPD ranks in 16 years and is highly motivated to lead her officers and staff. Allison is focused on modernizing the Springfield Police Division, working with young officers, and encouraging young women to apply for a position with the SPD,” the City Federation said.

The public is welcome to attend the luncheon meeting. To make a reservation, contact Ellen Smith at 937-408-0544 by June 3.