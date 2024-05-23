Mercy Health to celebrate Project SEARCH graduates

News
By
55 minutes ago
X

Mercy Health – Springfield will celebrate the Class of 2024 this week with its seven Project SEARCH graduates, a program that prepares students with disabilities for life after school.

The interns will “mark their successful completion of the program” in a ceremony at 11 a.m. today in Assembly Rooms A & B of the hospital.

Each year, Mercy Health hosts a group of high-school aged students with disabilities to give them an opportunity to receive on-the-job training through internships in different areas of the hospital such as the emergency department, pharmacy, nutrition services or supply chain.

ExploreFour Clark County first responders honored with ‘Service Above Self’ Rotary award

“We are proud of the tremendous growth the interns have shown throughout the program and all that they’ve accomplished this year,” said Jeana Baucant-Koon, the Project SEARCH coordinator in Mercy Health – Springfield. “Their success emphasizes the importance of this program, both in the educational opportunities provided to these students and also in bringing diversity to our organization and local workforce.”

Mercy Health works with several community partners, including the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, United Rehabilitation Services, Developmental Disabilities of Clark County, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities to prepare interns for jobs after high school. Since launching the program in November 2011, 94% of the intern’s found employment within their first year of graduation, and this class will make 86 total graduates.

ExploreJudge: ‘We can’t fix this.’ Minivan driver in fatal Clark County school bus crash sentenced to prison

“This program supports the transition into the workforce through skills development, time management training, money and budgeting education, interviewing and various other topics, helping grow the confidence and independence of our students. I am so proud of all the interns and am excited to see how far they continue to grow beyond our program,” Baucant-Koon said.

The program not only helps interns find employment, but it also helps them maintain it once employed by offering them help with driver’s training, accessing benefits, job coaching and retention services, and other assistance.

For more information about the program, visit mercy.com, or schedule a tour of the program site by contacting Baucant-Koon at jeanabaucant@scctc.org or 937-523-5479.

In Other News
1
Sheltered Inc. at risk of closing all shelters if funding not resolved
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield Memorial Day parade organizer expects more than 3,000...
5
Cottrel: Western Clark County events to mark Memorial Day

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top