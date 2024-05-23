Mercy Health to celebrate Project SEARCH graduates

Each year, Mercy Health hosts a group of high-school aged students with disabilities to give them an opportunity to receive on-the-job training through internships in different areas of the hospital such as the emergency department, pharmacy, nutrition services or supply chain.

“We are proud of the tremendous growth the interns have shown throughout the program and all that they’ve accomplished this year,” said Jeana Baucant-Koon, the Project SEARCH coordinator in Mercy Health – Springfield. “Their success emphasizes the importance of this program, both in the educational opportunities provided to these students and also in bringing diversity to our organization and local workforce.”

Mercy Health works with several community partners, including the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, United Rehabilitation Services, Developmental Disabilities of Clark County, and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities to prepare interns for jobs after high school. Since launching the program in November 2011, 94% of the intern’s found employment within their first year of graduation, and this class will make 86 total graduates.

“This program supports the transition into the workforce through skills development, time management training, money and budgeting education, interviewing and various other topics, helping grow the confidence and independence of our students. I am so proud of all the interns and am excited to see how far they continue to grow beyond our program,” Baucant-Koon said.

The program not only helps interns find employment, but it also helps them maintain it once employed by offering them help with driver’s training, accessing benefits, job coaching and retention services, and other assistance.

For more information about the program, visit mercy.com, or schedule a tour of the program site by contacting Baucant-Koon at jeanabaucant@scctc.org or 937-523-5479.