Springfield police asking public for help finding murder suspect

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 21 around Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street, where Edward Ellington, 53, was shot in the head and found on the sidewalk.

Ellington was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He died on Christmas Eve.

According to heavily redacted court documents, a person who was there during the shooting told police that he went to the area to pick up DeArmond and give him a ride to Wendy’s, but DeArmond realized his cellphone was missing and thought someone had taken it.

They drove back and a fight broke out at one point, according to court documents. Someone else came to the scene and broke up the fight and soon after, DeArmond allegedly shot Ellington.

A witness told police that DeArmond fired one shot and fled in a white Jeep SUV, according to court documents.

Police on Tuesday asked the public to contact them at 937-324-7716 if they have any related information. Anyone outside Springfield city limits can contact their local law enforcement agency.