Springfield police asking public for help finding murder suspect

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Springfield Police Division is asking the public to help find a man indicted in a shooting death last month.

Tyren DeArmond, 40, faces two murder charges, a charge of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability.

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 21 around Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street, where Edward Ellington, 53, was shot in the head and found on the sidewalk.

Ellington was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He died on Christmas Eve.

According to heavily redacted court documents, a person who was there during the shooting told police that he went to the area to pick up DeArmond and give him a ride to Wendy’s, but DeArmond realized his cellphone was missing and thought someone had taken it.

They drove back and a fight broke out at one point, according to court documents. Someone else came to the scene and broke up the fight and soon after, DeArmond allegedly shot Ellington.

A witness told police that DeArmond fired one shot and fled in a white Jeep SUV, according to court documents.

Police on Tuesday asked the public to contact them at 937-324-7716 if they have any related information. Anyone outside Springfield city limits can contact their local law enforcement agency.

Credit: Springfield Police Division

Credit: Springfield Police Division

In Other News
1
Services set for former Springfield police chief
2
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Area school custodian cleared day before rape trial; child confesses he...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top