Springfield opens new fire station on west side

Station 5, at 50 N. Thompson Ave., is also the first home base for the 91-year-old volunteer support organization Box 27.

“To the people of Springfield and our neighbors, this station was built with you in mind and it will serve you for decades to come, whether it’s a fire, a medical emergency, or someone simply needing help,” Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. “Know that our members that are assigned here stand at the ready to support you any day, any hour, any minute of the day.”

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division was recently selected as fire department of the year by the state, and six members were selected for the highest award for valor, King said.

The new stations all include accommodations for both male and female firefighters and more space for additional and larger engines and equipment than what was used when the older stations were built.

The other new stations were also built with partnerships in mind. Station 8 was a collaboration with Clark State College to support workforce development and training, while Station 6 includes a Springfield Police Division substation, according to King.

Before the new Station 5, Box 27 did not have one single place to store equipment and fill air tanks, City Manager Bryan Heck said.

“Box 27 has been a long critical partner to our firefighters, to this community. Their dedication to support responders on scene, whether it’s fire or police, and providing resources during emergencies reflect the very best of their community service,” King said. “Strengthening that partnership here at Station 5 is something that I think all of us are incredibly proud of.”

Brumbaugh Construction, which worked on all three new stations, awarded Box 27 a $5,250 check during the ceremony, funds that were raised through donations, Brumbaugh Construction Vice President Jason Willis said.

Fire Rescue Division members had input in the design choices at all three new stations, IAFF Local 333 President Scott Wolf said. Fire stations serve as their members’ homes in many ways, with families growing and celebrations had while a parent is on shift, he said.

In 2024, the city opened Station 8 at 2040 S. Limestone St., its first new station since 1981. The facility operates as a joint venture with Clark State College, providing a dedicated site for emergency services training and workforce development.

Station 6 opened last June and includes a Springfield Police Division substation — the first partnership of its kind in the city.

All new fire stations were funded mostly by American Rescue Plan Act dollars that the city set aside during the Biden administration.

“This was a commitment of our ARPA funs that came from the federal government, along with some additional local dollars that went into this specific station,” Heck said. “We wanted to commit those funds to long-term investments in our community. We wanted to be able to look back in 50 years from now and say, ‘Look what those dollars did; they made a difference.’”