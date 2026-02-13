Springfield nonprofit hosts Valentine’s event for nursing home residents

“This was a Valentine’s gift and a reminder to the forgotten population that they are loved, that they matter and that they are always on our mind,” Ryan Ray said.

The event featured Elvis impersonator Lonnie Jay Freeman, baked goods by the community, Valentine’s Day card boxes, cards created by Nightingale Montessori and Warder Park Elementary School and long-stemmed red roses handed out by sponsor Always Sunny Realty.

“There were 135 local nursing home residents in attendance, many of which were tapping their toes to the nostalgic tunes of the King of Rock and Roll,” Ryan Ray said. “Two gals in attendance, both terminally ill, had their bucket wishes fulfilled by meeting Elvis.”

Ryan Ray gives thanks to the State Theater, the mental health recovery ward and all the volunteers that helped make the event special.

Life Untethered was designed to improve the quality of life for others, particularly those most vulnerable and the underserved, through programs and campaigns that help carry out that mission.

For more information, visit lifeuntethered.org.