Springfield News-Sun is seeking freelance writers

Are you obsessed with all things Springfield? Are you always raving to your friends about the newest restaurants, art exhibits and under-the-radar places in Springfield? Or maybe you want to be on the front lines covering news as it happens.
The Springfield News-Sun is looking for versatile writers to cover events, arts and culture, food and dining, business and breaking news across the region.
While professional reporting experience is appreciated, it isn’t required. Video skills are highly encouraged.
Please send a resume and recent writing samples under the subject line “Springfield Freelance Writer” to ashley.moor@coxinc.com.
