Springfield native, current Miss USA Elle Smith visits Lincoln Elementary

The reigning Miss USA visited some Springfield elementary students on Friday as she spoke about her life, path to success and the importance of education.
Elle Smith is a Springfield native and attended the Springfield City School District for elementary and middle school. On Friday, she visited Lincoln Elementary School and spoke with Springfield students.
Smith shared with students that her success and fame began with her love of education and knowledge. She encouraged students on Friday to follow her example. Smith also answered questions and took pictures with students.
“It is so important that we show our kids that they have the potential to be anything they want to be,” said the school district’s Communications Specialist, Jenna Leinasars.
“Elle is a real-world example of someone who came from the same community that our students did and, because of her hard work and dedication, found incredible success on a national stage. We are grateful to have such a positive role model for our kids to look up to. A big thanks to Lincoln’s Mrs. Wendy Ford for coordinating this special visit,” Leinasars added.
Smith competed in her first-ever pageant last May and was crowned Miss Kentucky. In November, she was named Miss USA.
