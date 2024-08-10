Springfield music legend Johnny Lytle honored; Jazz & Blues Fest rolls on today

The ceremony was followed by sets from national, regional and local acts. The festival resumes at 2:30 p.m. today with performances at National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

“This is an awesome day for us — we’re having a family reunion up here,” said Rich Carey, one of the festival organizers during the dedication ceremony. “This is a very special moment in the history of Springfield and for the Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival.”

Lytle, a Springfield native, started out as a boxer, and his first musical instrument was the drums. But he put those hands that were quick in the ring and with drumsticks to use in a new way, become one of the greatest vibraphonists ever, earning the nickname “Fast Hands” and worked with some of the biggest jazz musicians and singers of the 20th century, including Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Nancy Wilson and Miles Davis.

Lytle put out 30 albums over his career, and his last live performance came in 1995 with the hometown Springfield Symphony Orchestra just prior to his passing.

Johnny Lytle was previously honored with a mural on the side Mother Stewart’s, and there is talk of a Lytle statue in the future.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue presented a proclamation declaring this weekend Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival Weekend and talked about growing up around jazz music, what it meant for Lytle to grow up in our own back yard and it being an honor to have the family members there.

Todd Stoll, who leads the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra, also spoke, He is one of the festival organizers and coordinates the talent.

Lytle’s son Michael, who traveled in from Canada with his mom, Lytle’s widow Barbara, accepted a plaque marking the occasion. He graduated from South High School, growing up on what is now renamed Johnny Lytle Avenue and said his dad always spoke highly of his hometown.

“My father would’ve loved this,” Michael Lytle said. “He always wanted to open a culture and arts center here. We still love coming back here. Springfield is in our hearts.”

Many of Lytle’s family pursued careers in the arts, including Michael, who became a dancer with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and Lytle’s sister, Ada Lee, who was a professional singer with a long career. Michael joked the siblings would playfully argue about whose name should go on the stage if they were around.

Several were staying for the festival, which will include a special tribute to Johnny Lytle at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with Warren Wolf, who is considered the greatest living vibraphone player today, and Joshua Strange.

Saturday’s lineup includes 10 acts with headliner Kurt Elling with the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra at 8:30 p.m. and a jam session at the State Theater after the evening’s performances.

“We’re off to a great start. The park is beginning to fill up,” said Carey on Friday evening.

For more information on the Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.