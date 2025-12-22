Springfield Mayor Rue elected to Ohio Mayors Alliance leadership

Rue, Malik and Perry were elected at the annual meeting Dec. 11, replacing outgoing mayors Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus and Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner, according to a news release.

“I am honored to join the bipartisan Board of Directors of the Ohio Mayors Alliance,” Rue said in a statement. “The support shown to Springfield in the recent years by my fellow mayors is a testament to the strength of our communities, the importance of local leaders supporting one another and the organizational capacity of the Ohio Mayors Alliance.”

Rue became Springfield’s mayor during a tumultuous time, with a growing presence of angry residents after an 11-year-old was killed when a minivan driver struck his school bus August of that year.

Aiden Clark was killed the morning of Aug. 22, 2023, when a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by Haitian immigrant Hermanio Joseph, 36, went left of center in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio State Route 41) at Lawrenceville and into the path of the oncoming school bus.

The bus driver tried to avoid the Honda by driving onto the shoulder, but the bus still collided with the minivan. The bus and van went off the side of the road, with the bus rolling over.

Joseph was sentenced to 9 to 13.5 years in prison for the crash on first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide. Joseph has since been used as a rallying cry for anti-immigrant rhetoric. Joseph had an Ohio ID card and testified during the trial that he was in Springfield on temporary protected status, a legal immigration status.

Many people at ensuing city commission meetings shared anti-immigrant sentiment or asked for the removal of Haitian immigrants. Many more expressed concerns about an uptick in car crashes and people driving without licenses.

Tensions continued mounting at city meetings and in September 2024, the city was thrust into the national spotlight in September after national Republican political figures spread false rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets.

What followed was a rash of bomb threats and other threats of violence. The Ohio Mayors Alliance financially supported the city in increasing safety measures.

Rue led the city through months of contentious city commission meetings that have only recently become calmer, though the city has drawn a lot of criticism about its communication policies.

The Ohio Mayors alliance represents the mayors in the 30 largest cities by population, as well as the city of Athens, which represents a regional group of mayors across southeast Ohio. The group was founded in 2016 and aims to strengthen the state’s “cities and regions through collaboration, communications, improved advocacy, and stronger partnerships with state and federal policymakers," according to the release.