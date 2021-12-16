Springfield man indicted with felonious assault following police pursuit

When attempting to conduct the traffic stop on the black truck, the driver of the vehicle — identified later as Wallace — reportedly sped out of the parking lot “at a high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit. A pursuit ensued spanning several residential streets with the truck traveling between 40-45 miles per hour and running several stop signs.

A Enon police sergeant joined the pursuit. The truck slowed in speed, and a passenger — Emmanuel Robinson — jumped out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. He was detained by the Enon police and found to have a warrant from Texas for aggravated robbery, according to the affidavit.

Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers also joined the pursuit. On Ohio 4 near Chambersburg Road, a trooper pulled in front of the truck and blocked it. The truck drove into the back of the trooper’s cruiser and accelerated at a “high rate of speed,” according to court documents.

A deputy got out of his cruiser and pointed his gun at Wallace and demanded he get out of the truck. The truck reversed, hitting a detective’s cruiser and then drove around the trooper’s vehicle, hitting the trooper’s cruiser again. The truck reportedly hit the driver’s side door, causing it to come off, the affidavit said.

The chase continued into Dayton, where Dayton police and other officers joined the pursuit.

Dayton officers used stop sticks to deflate the tires, causing the truck to lose all four tires, according to the affidavit. However, the truck continued driving on its rims.

A detective drove around the truck to try to get Wallace to pull over, but the truck hit the cruiser again and then came to a stop, according to court records. Wallace and a passenger, identified as Breanna Nicole Phillips-Wallace, reportedly refused to get out of the truck.

Wallace called his father and told him he had a gun, prompting law enforcement to take cover behind their cruisers, according to the affidavit. Dayton SWAT responded and took over the scene. Both suspects got out of the truck after SWAT used multiple chemical agents. The standoff lasted more than three hours, according to the affidavit.

Phillips-Wallace was charged in Dayton Municipal Court for obstructing official business and resisting arrest.